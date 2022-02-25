Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,400 ($73.44) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,500 ($74.80) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,313.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,072.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market cap of £89.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

