Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,400 ($59.84) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($71.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,518 ($75.04) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,313.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,072.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

