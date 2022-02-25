RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.11.

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

