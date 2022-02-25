Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 8694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Riskified alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $1,838,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $15,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.