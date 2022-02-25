RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 73,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 85,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

