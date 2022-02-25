Robert W. Baird Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $100.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $140.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,744 shares of company stock worth $2,112,465. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.