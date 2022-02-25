Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.67

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.67 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 81.10 ($1.10). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.29 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.39.
About Robinson (LON:RBN)
