Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.67

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.67 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 81.10 ($1.10). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.29 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.39.

About Robinson (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

