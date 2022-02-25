Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.32

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 117945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of analysts have commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.