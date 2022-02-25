Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,902,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 439,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 238,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,825,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.