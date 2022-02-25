Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.
Several analysts have commented on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,902,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 439,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 238,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,825,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.