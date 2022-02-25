Rocket Vault Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.52 or 0.07079024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.30 or 0.99924825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048337 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

