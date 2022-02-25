RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 5.2%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 9.30 and last traded at 9.38. Approximately 15,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,537,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 10.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RocketLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

