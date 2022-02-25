Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

RKLY stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $524.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 767.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

