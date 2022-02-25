Ronald W. Kisling Sells 4,825 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSLY opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 10.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fastly by 60.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 135.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 156,612 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

