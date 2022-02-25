Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.24. Approximately 33,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 32,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROOT. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.79.

The stock has a market cap of C$136.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Roots (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

