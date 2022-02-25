Router Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Router Protocol has a market cap of $15.88 million and $2.36 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00006193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.89 or 0.07037364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,329.23 or 1.00030738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,523,364 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

