Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Shares Down 10%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 113,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 328,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Rover Metals from C$0.18 to C$0.19 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

