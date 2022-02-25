Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increases Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.944 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $84.98 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,379,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,547,000 after buying an additional 48,822 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,503,000 after buying an additional 42,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

