Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.04) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut boohoo group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.84) to GBX 85 ($1.16) in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.46) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.46) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.48).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 82.34 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 76.36 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

