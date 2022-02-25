Royal Bank of Canada Sells 277,237 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 277,237 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of VEON worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of VEON by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,635,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,100 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of VEON opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

