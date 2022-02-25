Royal Bank of Canada Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $343.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $218.18 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $199.63 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

