Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RICA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 307 ($4.18). The company had a trading volume of 733,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,304. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.77. Ruffer Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 268.30 ($3.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £790.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

