Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:RICA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 307 ($4.18). The company had a trading volume of 733,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,304. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.77. Ruffer Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 268.30 ($3.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £790.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41.
