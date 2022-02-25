Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.32. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 1,047,266 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SBB. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price for the company. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabina Gold & Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$564.05 million and a P/E ratio of -71.58.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

