Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Issues Earnings Results

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.33. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,021. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

