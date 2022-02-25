Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Issues Earnings Results

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.
Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.33. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,021. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.
About Safety Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
