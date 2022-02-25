Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

