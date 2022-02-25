Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Pierre Chereque Sells 10,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pierre Chereque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19.

NYSE SLB opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 587.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,166,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 997,128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,475,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Argus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

