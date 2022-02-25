Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 25,463 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

EHC opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

