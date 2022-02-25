Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,432 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $463.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.46. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

