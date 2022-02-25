Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 45,249 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 780.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.93. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.