Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 169,710 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,710 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,076,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,817,000 after buying an additional 306,728 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Shares of ICE opened at $127.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,400 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

