Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 24,307 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,307 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 121,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of ELS opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

