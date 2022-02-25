Schroders’ (SDR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,675 ($49.98) target price on the stock.

SDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.67) to GBX 3,544 ($48.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.32) to GBX 3,930 ($53.45) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.51).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,962 ($40.28) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,405.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,557.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,962 ($40.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($53.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

