Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $84.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 206.57% from the company’s current price.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $115.26.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schrödinger by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,160,000 after buying an additional 122,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

