Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading 16.4% Higher

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) traded up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.88. 19,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 902,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Schrödinger by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.