Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,272,000 after purchasing an additional 114,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,562,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,595,000 after purchasing an additional 79,620 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,108,000 after purchasing an additional 590,829 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,385,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,195,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,952,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.99. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

