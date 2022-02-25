Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target Cut to €27.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.00 ($31.82) to €27.50 ($31.25) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Scor from €28.80 ($32.73) to €29.60 ($33.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY remained flat at $$3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.49.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

