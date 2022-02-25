Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $29,410,798.97 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $103.16 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.