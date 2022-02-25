SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $70.02 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

