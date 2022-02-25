SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,560 at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,560 ($21.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.93.

SEGRO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.78. 1,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

