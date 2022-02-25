Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues Earnings Results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SRE traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.66. The company had a trading volume of 61,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,537. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

