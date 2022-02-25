Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.47. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $134.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

