Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.90). Senior shares last traded at GBX 130.90 ($1.78), with a volume of 666,440 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.86) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.63).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.02 million and a PE ratio of -18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

