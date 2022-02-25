Shield Protocol Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $350,453.08 and $387.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.76 or 0.07066281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,469.61 or 1.00189328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.