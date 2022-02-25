Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.03 Million

Brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to report sales of $146.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $88.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $517.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.20 million to $527.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $699.77 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $749.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after acquiring an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $2,856,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $12,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.93. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.