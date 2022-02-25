Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

RGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

LON:RGL opened at GBX 87.80 ($1.19) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90. The stock has a market cap of £452.82 million and a PE ratio of 27.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.54.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

