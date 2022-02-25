Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

