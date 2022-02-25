Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.