Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives $23.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

GCTAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($25.00) to €18.50 ($21.02) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($22.73) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $40.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

