Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $682.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

