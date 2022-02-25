Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

TSE SW opened at C$23.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$870.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of C$15.90 and a 12 month high of C$26.22.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.