Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Trading Up 10%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.44. 7,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 5,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

