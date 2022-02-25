Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stake Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

SI opened at $115.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.40. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

